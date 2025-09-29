- Four people are dead and the search for victims continues in the Sunday mass shooting and fire at a Mormon church in Michigan. The shooter who was killed by police, 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford, was an Iraq War veteran. [CNN]
- Rescuers in Sonoma County saved an injured man and a drowning child in separate incidents on two different beaches Sunday afternoon. [KTVU]
- BART passengers had to endure more disruption and delays Sunday in the East Bay, on the Red Line, due to planned maintenance work on the system. [Bay Area News Group]
- The ninth named storm storm of this hurricane season, Tropical Storm Imelda, has formed east of Florida, and is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane today or tomorrow. [KTVU]
- A stowaway was found dead in the wheel well of an American Airlines that arrived Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina from Europe. [New York Times]
- North Beach pour-over coffee window Hole in the Wall Coffee, on Union Street, has closed permanently due to health code violations, namely that it had no running hot water or refrigeration. [Chronicle]
- Did you know that Laurie David, the ex-wife of Larry David and an environmental activist, was instrumental in getting the bill introduced that allowed hybrid electric vehicles in the carpool lane regardless of the number of passengers, which is now sunsetting this week? [Chronicle]