- Newsom signed a batch of bills Friday protecting reproductive rights in California and providing wider access to care. Abortion medication can now be prescribed anonymously; state-regulated health plans will be required to cover mifepristone, an abortion pill; and medical abortion providers will have increased protections against criminal prosecution or lawsuits. [CBS Sacramento]
- A driver was killed Friday after crashing into an apartment building on the 2100 block of Harrison Street in SF’s Mission District around 1:56 am. The car was reportedly lodged in the building, but the occupants were unharmed. [Chronicle]
- The family of Harjit Kaur, the 73-year-old East Bay resident who was deported to India this week, spoke of the inhumane conditions while she was in ICE custody. She reported being made to sleep on the floor, was denied food and water, and was given ice on a plate for her medication. [Oaklandside]
- A New York ICE officer has been relieved of his current duties after he was filmed violently pushing a woman to the ground Thursday while repeatedly yelling, “Adios.” [ABC News]
- After representatives for BART reported being nonplussed over Baggu’s unauthorized use of the agency’s logo on its products, the two are now collaborating. [KRON4]
- One person was critically injured in a shooting in SF’s Civic Center near the Main Library Friday evening; a suspect has been arrested. [KRON4]
- The mauling case against Brendan Burke of Oakland, whose friend Robert Holguin was killed by Burke’s three dogs in late 2024, has been dropped by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office due to lack of evidence. [Bay Area News Group]
- Listeria contamination has been reported in two refrigerated pasta meals sold at Trader Joe’s and Walmart, distributed by FreshRealm. [Associated Press]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist