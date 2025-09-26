- A mistrial has been declared in Sonoma County in the case of a Septemeber 2023 fatal stabbing outside of a Santa Rosa bar. The jury was even split on the guilt or innocence of Braulio Garcia III, who was accused in the death of 38-year-old Asante VanDyke; the defense had argued that VanDyke was killed by another man who was never arrested. [Bay Area News Group]
- Starbucks is announcing the closures of around 120 locations around the country that are deemed under-performing, and several in San Francisco as well as one in Danville appear to be on the chopping block. Locations in the Castro and Fisherman's Wharf appear to be closing, and a total of 900 employees are expected to be let go. [KPIX / Chronicle / KRON4]
- Firefighting units with Cal Fire CZU, which covers San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, spent much of Thursday checking the heavily wooded terrain of the Santa Cruz Mountains for any possible lighting-caused fires, after overnight storms on Wednesday, but an "all-clear" has been declared. [Santa Cruz Sentinel]
- Cameras caught the moment that a white Prius blew a stop sign and hit a woman walking her dog in Oakland's Upper Rockridge neighborhood earlier this week, and the driver had apparently just completed a DoorDash delivery nearby. [KTVU]
- The body of a Rohnert Park man missing since April, 38-year-old Wen Wu, has been positively identified after it washed up on Ocean Beach several months ago. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 79-year-old car wash owner in Van Nuys, California is suing the Department of Homeland Security over an ICE raid at his business in which he was allegedly injured, and in which he was detained along with five of his employees. [Bay Area News Group]
- Trump has imposed more tariffs now on pharmaceuticals, kitchen cabinets, and heavy trucks, taking effect October 1. [KTVU]
Photo by Athar Kahn