Local:
- Great news for 49ers fans, as the injured Brock Purdy is highly likely to return as starting quarterback in this Sunday’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Purdy has been out the last two weeks with shoulder and toe injuries, and while the team has not made an official announcement, several media outlets are reporting that Purdy probably will start for Sunday’s 1:05 pm game. [SFGate]
- Oh, christ. You will not be able to watch your San Francisco Giants 2026 Opening Day game against the New York Yankees unless you’re a Netflix subscriber, as Netflix has acquired “exclusive” broadcast rights to the game. The Giants' March 25, 2026 home opener is one of a handful of games the MLB has sold to streaming services Netflix and Peacock, and you’ll have to get used to arrangements like this, because the two streaming platforms got a three-year contract for exclusive games. [NYTimes]
- More hard times for legacy and decades-old Fisherman's Wharf seafood restaurants, as the 79-year-old Capurro’s has been threatened with foreclosure over an unpaid $1.5 million bank loan. On top of that, Capurro’s is still saddled with a bunch of unpaid rent debt to the Port of San Francisco that was incurred during the pandemic. [SF Business Times]
National:
- Once again we are just days away from another possible federal government shutdown, and Trump’s Office of Management and Budget seems to want to use this as a precursor to another round of mass firings of federal employees. [Politico]
- Defense Secretary Pete Hesgath has puzzlingly called in hundreds of the nation’s top military leaders to Quantico, Virginia for a mandatory in-person meeting next week, despite that many are stationed overseas and have duties, and he gave no reason for the order. [ABC News]
- For your daily dose of Ugh, New York Magazine is reporting that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Trump operative Corey Lewandowski are having an extramarital affair, with Noem often sitting on Lewandowski's lap during private events, and one source saying, "Everybody knows they're together. Can I prove it? No, but they're together." [New York Magazine]
Video:
- Some woman with apparently too much money on her hands has put up billboards all along 101 on the Peninsula desperately asking someone/anyone to marry her (we say he has too much money on her hands, as KRON4 reports, “She hasn’t added up the cost” of buying the billboards). These promote her website MarryLisa.com, on which she is taking applications. We do feel bad, in that she was once engaged and her fiance died, and sure, the dating scene is tough. But honestly, is there any chance this does not end in a quick divorce?
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist