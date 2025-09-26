Folsom Street Fair weekend will be a lot less joyful on the dance floors, as local DJ Bus Station John had his shoulder shattered in a recent sidewalk fall, and then someone robbed him while he was injured on the ground.

Anyone who’s been around the SF gay club scene over the last 20 years is surely familiar with the bearded bear behind the DJ decks known as Bus Station John. Perhaps best known for his underground disco club Tubesteak Connection at Aunt Charlie’s Lounge and Disco Daddy at The Eagle, Bus Station John was also a driving force behind the mostly male Mikes on Bikes contingent that used to ride in the Pride Parade. And Bus Station John has always been an iconoclast in openly discouraging cellphones on the dance floor, hoping to foster connection in the crowd.



But this weekend’s upcoming Folsom Street fair parties will unfortunately not feature one of the leather scene’s favorite DJs. According to KRON4 Bus Station John was badly injured in a fall and then robbed recently in South of Market, shattering a shoulder and now looking at a months-long recovery.

“On a recent Friday night in SOMA on his way to The STUD, our DISCO DADDY aka DJ Bus Station John tripped and fell on a raised crack in the sidewalk near 7th & Folsom, shattering his shoulder when he hit the cement,” according to a GoFundMe for DJ Bus Station John. “While laying face down on the pavement in a state of shock---and to add insult to (literal) injury---BSJ was robbed of his wallet by a passerby who'd initially approached him pretending to ‘help.’"

That GoFundMe campaign adds that DJ Bus Station John has “undergone surgery to repair multiple fractures in his left shoulder, and now faces the painful, lengthy process of recovery and physical therapy to help regain the use of his arm.”

Needless to say, losing the use of one’s arm affects one’s ability to DJ.

According to the GoFundMe, Bus Station John does have health insurance to cover the medical bills. But he will be unable to work or maintain his livelihood for at least the next several months, and will need support for living expenses like “rent, utilities, food, non-covered therapy treatment and other survival essentials [that] loom ahead.”

