- That clever app created by a local engineer/hobbyist that tracked SFMTA parking cops in real time has been shut down by the SFMTA. They didn't seem to object in an initial statement, but the agency cited safety concerns for the officers. [ABC 7]
- A planned Thursday sweep of an encampment of about 30 people living out of 20 RVs in North San Jose is expected to be met with pushback, as the group is organized. [NBC Bay Area]
- Kicking off her book toor in New York City Thursday night, former Vice President Kamala Harris was met with interruptions by pro-Palestinian protesters, and she made a statement condemning the war in Gaza. [Associated Press]
- The full Hardly Strictly Bluegrass schedule is now out (click on "grid"). [HSB]
- Former Giant Hunter Pence will be a pregame and postgame show panelist on ESPN during the first-round Wild Card playoff series, which starts Sept 30. [Chronicle]
- Singer Neil Young has announced another Harvest Moon music benefit, which is kind of like his former Bridge School Benefit event, but in SoCal and benefiting both the school and a camp for children with disabilities north of LA. [Chronicle]
- Trailblazing Bay Area broadcast journalist Belva Davis has died at age 92. [KPIX]
Photo by Daniel Chicchon