Local:
- A second jury has deadlocked in the sexual abuse trial of former FCI Dublin prison guard Darrell Wayne "Dirty Dick" Smith. This would seem to be good news for Smith, as the jury could not reach a verdict on Smith's 14 counts of sexual abuse, in the federal trial that began on September 2. [KTVU]
- The 48-story office tower in downtown SF, 101 California, has just hit the market and is considered a "trophy tower" in the FiDi. [Chronicle]
- The critic-approved Pakistani spot in the basement of the SF Centre mall, Mashaallah, has now closed along with most of the businesses in the near-completely-dead mall. [Chronicle]
National:
- One ICE detainee was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning at an ICE field office in Dallas. Trump is pointing the finger at "radical Left Democrats" and the shooter, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, appears to have etched "ANTI-ICE" on bullet casings. [CNN]
- Former Vice President Kamala Harris reached out to New York City mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani for a 10-minute phone call today expressing her support. This came two days after an interview with Rachel Maddow in which she gave the unexcited endorsement, "I support the Democrat in the race, sure." [New York Times]
- Federal prosecutors are getting closer to asking a grand jury to indict former FBI Director James Comey, who remains near the top of Trump's enemies list. [CNN]
Video:
- The French musical group Les Fo’Plafonds, which translates roughly to "the False Ceilings," made this delightful rendition of Danny Elfman's theme song for The Simpsons, played on an array of homemade and upcycled instruments. The group, which has seven core members, has given names to some of these instruments like the "pochtrophone," a xylophone made with bottles, and the "tuborgue," made of plastic pipes. They also play bells and household items like pots and pans — here shown being sprayed with a water gun.
