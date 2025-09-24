Governor Gavin Newsom went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, which was not the most-watched late night show Tuesday that Trump has gotten canceled, or almost canceled.

"Cards on the table: You wish you were on Kimmel tonight," Colbert said, opening his interview with Governor Gavin Newsom on the Late Show Tuesday. "I wish I was on Kimmel tonight," he added.

This was Newsom's first interview with Colbert since way back during the Colbert Report days, and Colbert's former mock-conservative on-air persona did not take kindly to then-Mayor Gavin Newsom and his liberal ideas.

Tuesday's exchange was much friendlier, giving old Gavin another chance to sell himself as a national figure and a potential contender for the White House in 2028. Though Colbert did give a little ribbing to Newsom about the podcast he launched earlier this year in which he chatted with conservative figures, including Charlie Kirk himself in the inaugural episode. (When Colbert asked what Newsom got out of those conversations, he said he "got a lot of grief" from Democrats.)

Newsom spoke about "holding a mirror" up to Trump with his latest Twitter strategy, posting mocking all-caps tweets that are clearly aimed at satirizing Trump's own, absurd social media presence. And, Colbert joked that he had managed to do something many Democrats have failed to do, which is be "interesting."



But when it comes to the 2028 election, Newsom issued a stark warning that "we will not have an election in 2028 unless we wake up." And he did a full-court press campaigning for Prop 50 — on which Republicans are already spending a ton of money, on ads for the "No" campaign — which would be California's Democratic response to Texas Republicans' gerrymander effort to snatch more seats in Congress.

"Donald Trump is weakness masquerading as strength," Newsom declared, later in the interview, discussing the seat-grab via gerrymander in multiple states.

And Newsom mocked Democrats' typical strategy, saying, "We were gonna hold hands, talk about the way the world should be, say it's just so unfair, maybe write an op-ed. Meanwhile this guy's consolidating power." He said Trump was "rigging the midterm election because he knows otherwise he'll lose."

See the remainder of the interview below.

Meanwhile, over on ABC, Jimmy Kimmel delivered an often emotional monologue about his brief removal from the airwaves, and told the audience that he hoped they would continue to be as loud as they were this past week the next time that our right to free speech is threatened.

"This show isn't important," Kimmel said. "What's important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this."

