One of the first Whole Foods locations in the country, the one that debuted in a Quonset hut structure on Miller Avenue in Mill Valley over 30 years ago, has been closed since July for "repairs." But the Amazon-owned company now says it's closing the location for good, and Mill Valley denizens are not happy.

The small-ish Whole Foods in Mill Valley dates back to the early years of the company's California expansion. Originating in Austin in 1978, Whole Foods only expanded outside the city to Houston and Dallas in 1984, and opened a store in Palo Alto in 1989. An online petition suggests that the Mill Valley location also dates to 1989, but this article suggests it actually opened in 1992, with original leaseholder and manager, Walter Robb, an "organic food devotee," getting convinced to become an equity holder in the newly expanding Whole Foods brand. Robb would go on to become co-CEO of the company in 2010, a title he maintains today.

The Quonset hut location at 414 Miller Avenue is "more than just a grocery store," according to the petition to save it. "It has been a community hub, a place with character, and an essential resource for local families, seniors, and workers."

But, according to Whole Foods management, the building needs too many repairs to be saved. And, this was already one of two Whole Foods locations in the small town of Mill Valley — the other location remains open on Blithedale Avenue.

The petition writers say the Miller Avenue location had a better customer experience and was less crowded than the Blithedale location. And they say, "Residents find it hard to believe that Amazon — one of the richest companies in the world — can’t afford building updates. Many see this as a lack of loyalty to both employees and customers."

The petition currently has 1,682 signatures.

As the Chronicle reports, fans of the store have made a call for Mill Valley city leaders to try to prevent the store's closure through some sort of regulation.

"The City regrets the potential closure of the Whole Foods, which is an important community resource,” Mill Valley Mayor Stephen Burke said in a statement to the paper. “Other than issuing a permit for roof repairs, the City has imposed no further requirements or restrictions upon the property."

Quonset huts like this Whole Foods structure were popular, pre-fabricated industrial buildings that date back to World War II. The building previously housed a butcher shop, Jerry’s Meats, as well as some smaller businesses, back in the 1980s.

The store got a makeover 10 years ago, and it's not clear what the building's current issues are — only that it requires more extensive repairs than management was anticipating, per the Chronicle.

