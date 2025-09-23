A Fremont man who apparently took some delight in killing a man he did not know who was listed on a sex offender website has been charged with his murder, and had a previous arrest in 2021 for hunting someone else he thought to be a pedophile.

29-year-old Varun Suresh is in custody after an arrest last Thursday in connection with a grisly, dramatic fatal stabbing incident that occurred that day in a residential neighborhood of Fremont. Suresh, a Fremont resident, is accused of stalking 71-year-old David Brimmer based on his address listing on the Megan's Law website.

Brimmer was released from prison in 2004 in connection with a 1995 conviction for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. As the Chronicle reported at the time, Brimmer was a pastor at San Jose's largest church, the 6,000-member Jubilee Christian Center, and he was convicted on 15 counts of molesting boys between the ages of 11 and 16 between 1989 and 1993, some of whom testified against him.

Brimmer lived on Solstice Court, near the 600 block of Upper Vintners Circle, and as KTVU reports, investigators say that Suresh posed as an accountant going door to door offering his services — and that he knocked on several neighbors' doors first, carrying a bag, notebook, and cup of coffee, in order to appear legitimate. When Brimmer answered the knock on his door, Suresh says he briefly spoke with Brimmer and recognized him from the website, telling authorities that he "tried to appear as non-threatening as possible."

But, Suresh says, he then dropped what he was carrying and attempted to push his way into Brimmer's home. Brimmer then fled out of the house, running down the street and attempting to flag down a vehicle for help. According to investigators, Brimmer grabbed a rock to try to defend himself as Suresh pulled out a knife and allegedly asked Brimmer if he "believes in God," telling him to "get his last words in."

Brimmer reportedly fled into an open garage and pounded on a door leading inside the home. A neighbor let him in as he yelled to call the police, but investigators say that Suresh chased Brimmer into the home, acting as though Brimmer was the "crazy one" and telling them to call the cops.

Suresh allegedly stabbed Brimmer in the neck after catching up to him in the home's kitchen, at which point a resident of them home screamed at them "do not do this in here," leading to Suresh hesitating and Brimmer running out the door.

Suresh then allegedly "cornered" Brimmer on the lawn of the home, and Brimmer collapsed on the ground, likely from blood loss. Suresh said he then knelt over Brimmer, pinning his arms to the ground, and stabbed him several more times, and Brimmer then reportedly rolled over and attempted to escape again, at which point Suresh says he slit the victim's throat.

Suresh did not seem to dispute his responsibility for the killing, and said he would have called police himself if he didn't think they were coming. Suresh later told investigators that he "didn’t feel sad at all" and that the stabbing was "honestly really fun."

According to court documents obtained by KTVU, Suresh also told investigators, "I’m hoping that because [Brimmer was] a pedophile… like, everyone hates pedophiles… so like, it should be cool. It should be cool."

This isn't the first time that Suresh apparently set out to punish a reported sex offender. Fremont police arrested Suresh in 2021 in connection with a false bomb threat at a local Hyatt Place hotel, where Suresh reportedly left a suspicious bag and made criminal threats. According to police, this was because Suresh said that the CEO of Hyatt Hotels was a pedophile and he "wanted to kill him."

This may have been in reference to Thomas Pritzker, the billionaire chairman of Hyatt, who has been named in documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein — in particular, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre named Pritzker as one of the men she was trafficked to have sex with.

Suresh has been charged with murder, being an armed individual causing great bodily injury, and residential burglary.