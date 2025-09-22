One man faces an attempted murder charge and another man faces a conspiracy charge in connection with a triple shooting last Tuesday in Concord.

Arrests were made quickly in the shooting that occurred last Tuesday night inside a parking garage on Salvio Street in Concord, and three men suffered injuries in the incident that they are expected to survive. All were taken to John Muir Medical Center last Tuesday, and it's unclear if any remain hospitalized.

Little information was initially released, but we're now learning, via KTVU, that police were able to quickly gather information about the suspects and their vehicle, and the pair of suspects were arrested after a traffic stop in Bay Point, about six miles away, about an hour after the 10:20 pm shooting.

The two suspects have been identified as 31-year-old Justino Lopez-Perez of Bay Point and 23-year-old Erickson Melendez of Concord.

On Friday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney filed charges against the men. Lopez-Perez was charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Melendez was charged with conspiracy and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Concord police have not released any information about the circumstances of the shooting, or a possible motive.

And, per KTVU, a third suspect in the case was identified by police last week, but it remains unclear what that suspect's role was in the incident. The suspect has not been publcily identified.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Concord Police Detective Enrique Espino at 925-671-3426.