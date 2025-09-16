A suspect who is now in custody went on an apparent hit-and-run rampage in Berkeley Tuesday morning in an allegedly stolen car, hitting two pedestrians, a bicyclist, and then another car, before unsuccessfully attempting to carjack two other vehicles.

There was a disturbing set of events in Berkeley Tuesday morning, as KTVU reports, with a hit-and-run driver driving a suspected stolen BMW hitting three different people in what some eyewitnesses described as intentional collisions. The mayhem started at about 7:45 am Tuesday morning at Derby Street and Belrose Avenue, only about a block from Elmwood Elementary School.

A driver struck at least three people Tuesday morning near the campus of UC Berkeley in a dramatic hit-and-run, visual evidence and an eyewitness said. https://t.co/wxRjTgzMik — KTVU (@KTVU) September 16, 2025



"He was very clearly trying to hit people," eyewitness Alec Earley told the Berkeley Scanner. "It was all just a split second before the cyclist was going over the top of the car."

The first of these incidents is seen in the household surveillance camera video seen below obtained by KTVU, and we should warn you it’s disturbing. At about the :25 second mark, the grey BMW 52I (which appears to be blatantly driving on the sidewalk) simply mows down a man who’s walking his dog on the sidewalk. The car just drags the man for “almost a block” according to KGO, as the terrified dog runs by itself to safety.

(Discretion) Surveillance video obtained by @KTVU shows driver of stolen @BMW hitting dog walker on sidewalk & dragging him near Belrose & Derby near @UCBerkeley, part of random rampage in which 2 others were hit & 2 others targeted for carjacking, per @berkeleypolice. 4,5,6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/9eFfjCLbJt — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) September 16, 2025



The motorist was not finished. He apparently did a U-turn on the very same street, and then when going the other direction crashed into a woman who was jogging. Eyewitnesses tell KTVU that the jogger was “hit so hard that she flipped over the BMW and cracked her head on the sidewalk,” and the collision with the jogger is what apparently did most of the damage to the windshield seen below.

UPDATE: More details have begun to emerge about a horrific series of events Tuesday in Berkeley, when a driver reportedly ran down three people, including an older man on a bike. Here's what one witness saw. MORE: https://t.co/rGuWGkb95a — The Berkeley Scanner (@BerkeleyScanner) September 16, 2025



The driver then turned onto Derby Street, and allegedly rammed into a bicyclist, whom KGO describes as “badly injured.” The Berkeley Scanner reports that the same motorist hit one, possibly two more cars after completing the previous long list of collisions.

Moreover, the suspect then allegedly tried to carjack a different vehicle near Emerson Elementary School, and KTVU reports the suspect also made a second carjacking attempt.

Police were able to apprehend the suspect, described as an adult male, later in the morning on the 2800 block of College Avenue. Berkeley police are investigating the series of incidents as five separate crimes, and the stolen BMW is believed to be from Richmond.

Meanwhile, three victims have been hospitalized with injuries from the rampage, and their identities and conditions are not yet publicly known.

