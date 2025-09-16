Local:
- In what may be his final day before being recalled, Supervisor Joel Engardio was able to skip out when the Board of Supervisors meeting ended early, did some door-knocking, and will spend his time phone-banking until the polls close at 8 pm PT. Remember, the first batch of election results is expected to drop at around 8:45 pm Tuesday night, and you can follow the official results here, or at the Chronicle, or on Mission Local’s regularly updated recall updates page. [Mission Local]
- The one survivor of the Napa crash that killed six people (the survivor who is not the alleged DUI driver, at least) has given his first interview, and medically, he appears to be in pretty rough shape. "We crashed into a tree," Marbin Santiz Ruiz told Sacramento's KCRA from his hospital bed, adding that he’s suffering from isolation. "I'm worried. [When you're alone] nobody checks in or visits you.” [KCRA]
- I guess it’s already time to start thinking about 2026 festival season, as Coachella already just announced its lineup for the April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2026 festival. Tickets go on sale this Friday, for a lineup that features Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, Iggy Pop, and apparently some variation of Radiohead. [KPIX]
National:
- Accused Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson has been formally charged on seven counts including murder, and he had reportedly left his roommate a note on the day of the shooting saying, “Well I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.” [CNN]
- Oracle seems to be winning the TikTok sweepstakes (again), though it would apparently be run by multiple companies that also include the Trump megadonors at Andreessen Horowitz/a16z, though there does not seem to be any Chinese buy-in for Trump's claims of an impending sale. [CBS News]
- In advance of Trump’s Royal Palace visit, people have put out a huge Trump-Jeffrey Epstein banner near Windsor Castle where Trump will be staying, and for good measure, activists are also projecting images of the two onto the walls of the castle. [People]
Video:
- Not a video so much as it is an animated GIF, and it’s a 12-year-old meme at that. But on the occasion of Robert Redford’s passing at age 89, we give one last nod of approval to this famed shot from his 1972 film Jeremiah Johnson.
RIP Robert Redford pic.twitter.com/GnAVvtP3fA— adult swim (@adultswim) September 16, 2025
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist