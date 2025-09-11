The final acts have just been announced for next months’ 25th anniversary Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, with Wilco vocalist Jeff Tweedy added to a lineup that already included String Cheese Incident, Reverend Horton Heat, and Dengue Fever.

It was pretty obvious as early as May of this year who a pretty large chunk of the artists playing would be at this year’s 25th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival (October 3-5), when they announced a night-before-the-festival Emmylou Harris tribune concert at The Masonic. Clearly the 11 acts in that lineup would all be playing in the park that weekend.

But we got out first official lineup announcement in July that also included popular jam band the String Cheese Incident, rockabilly hero Reverend Horton Heat, and country/folk singer Lucinda Williams. Subsequent lineup announcements since then have added Afro-Caribbean artist Cimafunk, Colombian funk band BALTHVS, Cambodia surf-pop group Dengue Fever, 2023 Best New Artist Grammy winner Samara Joy, and practically-every-year festival veteran Robert Earl Keen.



But the full lineup arrived Wednesday, and they even announced the dates (though not the set times) for each performer. The biggest names just added to the lineup include Wilco vocalist Jeff Tweedy, legacy country-rockers the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and longtime festival favorites Moonalice.

Speaking of longtime festival favorites, there will also be a tribute to the late Hazel Dickens, who initially refused to play the festival because of her mistrust of the festival’s founder and billionaire financier Warren Hellman. Once they talked her into it, she openly bad-mouthed Hellman onstage (she would still be asked back ten times, until her death in 2011). That tribute will be performed by the trio of Laurie Lewis, Della Mae, and Alice Gerrard.

In celebration of our 25th anniversary, we have ... a commemorative coffee table book!

"Hardly Strictly Bluegrass at 25: The big Twang!" is now waiting for you at our 2025 HSB Merch site, right here: https://t.co/T2jc8rcsFX#hardlystrictlybluegrass#hsb25 pic.twitter.com/FYuOLqmn3V — Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (@HSBFest) July 29, 2025



But things actually kick off today (Thursday) with the art exhibition The Big Twang! Hardly Strictly Bluegrass at 25 at the Haight Street Art Center (215 Haight Street). The exhibition features Warren Hellman’s oft-seen rhinestone jacket, his personal banjo, a slew of autographed posters from over the decades, and a number of festival photos from over the years. Admission is free.

Coming up: next week's celebration of HSB and the legacy of Nancy Bechtle on Saturday, September 13, as Lyle Lovett joins the San Francisco Symphony for a memorable musical evening. Get tickets: https://t.co/kKn6mBH6fj#hardlystrictlybluegrass#hsb25@LyleLovett #sfsymphony pic.twitter.com/T9y9xwn1za — Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (@HSBFest) September 4, 2025



And on Saturday night, there’s a Hardly Strictly Bluegrass-themed Lyle Lovett with the San Francisco Symphony at Davies Hall at 7:30 pm. Lovett, however, is not scheduled to perform at this year’s festival.

