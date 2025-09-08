A pedestrian was struck and injured in a collision with a streetcar on San Francisco's Market Street Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Market Street just after 4:30 pm in the vicinity of UN Plaza, between 7th and 8th streets.

As Bay City News reports, the person was struck by the F-Line car and briefly pinned underneath it, but had "self-extricated" by the time SF Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene.

The person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, as the Chronicle notes that the ambulance left with sirens blaring — typically an indication of major injuries.

No update on the person's condition has been provided.

Photo by Zeg Young