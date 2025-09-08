- Organizers of Oakland's First Fridays events are pushing back on the blame the event is getting for Saturday morning's shootings. The Oakland police union pointed the finger at the event, which can draw around 30,000 people, for the shootings that occurred in the neighborhood hours after the event had officially ended. [KTVU]
- SF Mayor Daniel Lurie announced a new program this morning aimed at public safety. The program will provide safe firearm storage for families involved in high-risk situations, like custody disputes. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Supreme Court has lifted a lower court judge's order that prevented ICE agents from using racial profiling to target and detain suspected undocumented immigrants. The case out of Los Angeles is still being appealed at an appeals court, and the Supreme Court's order was unsigned, with the three liberal justices dissenting. [New York Times]
- Transit advocates are rallying today in San Francisco as Governor Gavin Newsom appears to be backing away from a pledge to provide a $750 million bridge loan to help save local transit agencies. [KTVU]
- An appeals court has upheld the $83 million defamation judgment against Donald Trump, for defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll, whom he was also found guilty of sexually abusing. [New York Times]
- The federal trial of Ryan Routh, the man accused of trying to assassinate President Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course last year, begins today in Florida, and is expected to be "a circus." [KTVU]
- Popular Korean restaurant Daeho has abruptly closed its original location in SF's Japantown "until further notice." [KRON4]
Photo via VisitOakland.org