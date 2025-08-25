If you’re going to Burning Man, understand the going is about to get a lot tougher again, as another thunderstorm with 50 MPH winds is approaching Black Rock City. But hey, you might see “Magic Mike” Channing Tatum there!

You may have seen the news that Burning Man 2025 got off to a pretty stormy start over this weekend, with the front gate being closed Saturday night over the weather, drivers being turned away in nearby Wadsworth, Nevada, and camps being ripped apart by 50 mile-per-hour winds that below their gear away as they were setting up. The Nevada Bureau of Land Management had a little fun with their warning announcements in a Sunday afternoon Facebook post.



But if you’re packing up and thinking of heading out to Burning Man, Monday night might not be a good night to leave (or drive past Reno). Officials are predicting another storm the likes of the one that shut things down on Sunday, likely to hit around 5 pm. According to Burning Man Information Radio, as of press time for this post, Center Camp is closed “until further notice,” the ice sales camp Arctica has also closed for the day, and an approaching thunderstorm is expected to produce wind gusts that once again hit 50 miles per hour.

The Burning Man gates are currently open, though you’re looking at a wait line of eight hours after you pull off the paved roads. And there is a very strong likelihood that gate gets closed again within hours, and that drivers will once again be urged to stay in Reno Monday night because they won’t be allowed past Wadsworth.

The current travel time from Gravel to Gate is 8 hours. 🚗 — Burning Man Traffic (@bmantraffic) August 25, 2025



“Clouds are forming around Black Rock City, these will probably lead to another weather event this evening,” the Burning Man Project warned on its official dashboard at 3:26 pm PT Monday afternoon. “ To the south towards Gerlach a thunderstorm cloud is forming. It may or may not hit us, but we should prepare as if it will.”

“Timing is a guess, but we are preparing for 5:00 pm,” they added.



Meanwhile, a number of social media accounts have been buzzing over the news that Channing Tatum arrived this weekend at Burning Man. He reportedly arrived Saturday, before the storms shut down the Black Rock Airport to private-jet types like him.

The media coverage of Burning Man weather can be sensationalist, but often fails to take into account that Burning Man types are generally pretty resilient people. To many of these people, the extreme weather is all part of the fun, and it's not like Burning Man hasn’t seen storms before. Either way, though, it may not be a great idea to try pulling into Burning Man anytime before sunrise on Tuesday morning.

Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.

Related: ‘Wall of Dust,’ 50 MPH Winds Hit Burning Man, Potential Flash Floods Expected This Week [SFist]

Image: Bureau of Land Management - Nevada via Facebook