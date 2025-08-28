The Oakland Police Department wants the public to know that enforcement actions take place well after sideshows occur, even if it doesn't look like police are intervening at the time.

Oakland police announced Thursday that the department had towed and seized six vehicles including the shiny copper-colored Nissan seen below, that were allegedly involved in the Sunday morning sideshow that went on for several hours at 41st and Howe streets — a block away from Piedmont Avenue.

Around 500 people participated in the sideshow, according to the Oakland police union, and it went on from 2:15 am to 5:30 am in a typically very quiet part of the city. The sideshow ended with one Infiniti set on fire.

Photo via Oakland Police Department

Photo via Oakland Police Department

"Our investigators are actively working to identify additional vehicles and individuals involved in this and other illegal sideshows," the OPD said in a release. "If you take part in illegal sideshows in Oakland and drive home thinking you’re in the clear, think again. Just because you got away that night doesn’t mean we won’t find you. So far this year, OPD has seized nearly 130 vehicles after they were involved in illegal sideshow activity in Oakland."

The department notes that more than 80% of the alleged sideshow-participating vehicles seized so far this year belonged to residents of cities outside of Oakland. And that 130 figure does not include the number of vehicles that seized or towed directly from the scene of a sideshow.

"As part of OPD’s Summer Safety Plan, we remain committed to addressing illegal sideshows that endanger our community,” OPD's statement said. “These events pose serious risks to participants, spectators, and residents.”

Oakland police have struggled to address the pervasive sideshow culture that continues to crop up, particularly on warm-weather weekends. After years of rejecting similar ordinances, the Oakland City Council passed an ordinance in 2023 that makes the participation in or spectating at sideshows illegal, with fines of up to $1,000 and up to six months of jail time possible. It's unclear how many fines or citations have been issued to date.

