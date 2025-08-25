A stunt skysurfer jumped out of a helicopter over the weekend, and parachuted with his skysurfing board onto the cables of the western span of the Bay Bridge, briefly sliding down them.

Red Bull brought this stunt to the Bay Area, complete with a floating landing pad in the Bay, below the bridge. And the stunt skysurfer was Sean MacCormac, a 50-year-old professional skydiver and X Games medalist who is an official Red Bull Athlete.

This was reportedly a world's first, with an athlete "grinding" on the Bay Bridge like a skateboarder in the sky.

MacCormac tells NBC Bay Area that he felt "a sense of accomplishment" after performing the Bay Bridge stunt.

Hopefully he didn't damage any of those LEDs they've been installing to relight the Bay Lights!