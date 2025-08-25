- A second death has been confirmed at the site of an early morning apartment fire in San Rafael on Thursday. The body of a woman was found on Friday, and the fire is being deemed suspicious because of how rapidly spread. [KTVU]
- Police in Yerington, Nevada busted a 48-year-old man on his way to Burning Man allegedly toting a large haul of narcotics and prescription drugs, packaged for sale. In addition to MDMA, mushrooms, and DMT, the suspect, David Haynes, allegedly was carrying 104 grams of crack cocaine, 6.1 grams of methamphetamine, as well as Xanax and other pills. [Chronicle]
- Cities including San Francisco and Philadelphia appear to be retreating from so-called harm-reduction strategies for drug users, because of Trump. [New York Times]
- A 67-year-old Walnut Creek man was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday afternoon after rear-ending a Lafayette police vehicle that was stopped in traffic. [Chronicle]
- Apple is suing Chinese phone maker Oppo after the company reportedly poached an employee from the Apple Watch team and allegedly instructed him to steal trade secrets on the way out. [Gizmodo]
- Peet's Coffee & Tea, which is headquartered in Emeryville and since 2019 has been part of a multinational conglomerate based in Amsterdam called JDE Peet's, is being acquired by Keurig Dr. Pepper in an $18 billion deal. [New York Times]
- Seasonal average temperatures return Monday and most of this week, with 60s at the coast and 90s inland. [KRON4]
Photo via San Rafael Police Department