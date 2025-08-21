- Starting Tuesday, Waymo vehicles and Uber and Lyft black cars will be permitted back on the mostly car-free section of Market Street below 10th Street. For Uber and Lyft, this will be a pilot program during off-peak hours only, after an April decision by Mayor Daniel Lurie to walk back the fully car-free policy. [Chronicle]
- A San Jose bus driver was attacked by a knife-wielding man following a confrontation on the bus, after the suspect was repeatedly pulling the stop-request cord. The suspect allegedly slashed the bus driver three times with a kitchen knife before fleeing, and was later arrested. [KPIX]
- A bank teller in Alameda reportedly thwarted a bank robbery yesterday, simply by not complying with a suspect's threatening note demanding money. The suspect just left the bank when the request wasn't fulfilled. [KRON4]
- A 42-year-old Santa Rosa man, Peni Cere, was arrested in connection with an early July sexual assault of an undocumented woman while posing as a police officer and threatening to turn her over to ICE. [KTVU]
- The flap of a Delta Airlines 737 jet broke off while flying from Orlando to Austin on Tuesday. [CNN]
- A federal jury in San Diego on Wednesday convicted 25-year-old Jinchao "Patrick" Wei of espionage, finding him guilty of being a naturalised US citizen who, after joining the US Navy, shared military secrets with a Chinese spy. [Bay Area News Group]
- A New York appeals court has tossed out a $500 million civil penalty that was levied against the Trump organization in the fraud case brought by the state's attorney general. [CNN]
Photo by Hoseung Han