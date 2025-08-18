Local:
- While clearing a homeless encampment Monday in San Jose's Columbus Park, city workers found a dead body. The encampment, San Jose's largest, has been known to be occupied primarily by unhoused LGBTQ+ people. [KTVU]
- There's a heatwave on the way this week that, once again, will likely impact everywhere but San Francisco. SF's highs on Wednesday and Thursday might inch above 70 for what seems like the first time all month. The worse news is that monsoon-driven thunderstorm activity could hit both Southern California and the Tahoe area. [Chronicle]
- Just days after its grand opening, Original Joe's Walnut Creek had an overnight kitchen fire Sunday night and is now temporarily closed. No timeline for reopening was publicized. [KRON4]
National:
- The White House apparently tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to wear a suit to his meeting today with Trump, but he once again declined, sort of. He wore a black jacket and black shirt, buttoned to the top, with no tie. [MSNBC]
- At the meeting, Zelenskyy pushed to have his own, unconditional meeting with Vladimir Putin, and Trump appears to be complying. [CNN]
- MSNBC is getting a divorce from its cousin, NBC News, and will soon start going by the name MS NOW. [New York Times]
Video:
- The sound on this little recording may not be great, but here's montage of the great Diana Ross doing the hits at Stern Grove on Sunday.