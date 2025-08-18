There was a shooting Monday afternoon that followed some sort of lengthy verbal altercation between two people, and the police briefly intervened.

A lengthy verbal argument was reportedly going on between a man and a woman on Mission Street Monday afternoon between 15th and 16th streets. As Mission Local reports, police came to de-escalate the situation, according to witnesses, but after they left, things took a more violent turn.

Police returned to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, as the Chronicle reports.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, as NBC Bay Area reports. The shooting occurred around 2:57 pm.

Police said they detained two individuals for questioning following the shooting, and Mission Local noted that one of those detained was a woman who was crying while "being forced into a police vehicle."

We'll update you if and when a suspect is charged.

This stretch of Mission Street has seen multiple violent incidents in the last year, including a shooting in October that left a woman injured, and a shootout last July between 16th and 17th streets that left one person dead.

This is a developing story.

