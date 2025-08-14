One well known unhinged gentleman in the SoMa neighborhood with a long rap sheet has really had it out for the robocars in the last six weeks, and he's now been charged in four separate incidents of vandalism.

SFist noted a video that had reached the local TV media earlier this week of a Monday afternoon incident involving a Waymo with a passenger in it, and a man who climbed atop the car, stomped on and cracked its windshield, and beat the car with his belt.

San Francisco police believe they've identified the culprit, and the SF District Attorney's Office announced charges Thursday against the individual, identified as 45-year-old Walker Reed Quinn. Quinn has now been charged with four incidents of felony vandalism involving Waymos, the first of which occurred on July 4.

In that incident, according to investigators, Quinn "dove on to the hood of a Waymo vehicle" on the 1200 block of Howard Street and placed a traffic cone over the car's LiDAR sensor on the roof. Several weeks later, on July 29, around 9 am, Quinn allegedly attacked a Waymo at Sixth and Mission streets, damaging its tires and driver-side mirror.

A third incident occurred about a half hour after that one, in which Quinn allegedly damaged a windshield wiper and the top sensor of a different Waymo vehicle.

In the fourth incident on August 11, captured on surveillance video and sent to KTVU, Quinn was seen climing on the hood of a Waymo at Fifth and Harrison streets and having a tantrum, beating the car with his belt as if it had wronged him, and eventually stomping violently on its windshield. A passenger in the car eventually got out and walked away.

Quinn is well known to the SFPD and to the social media account friscolive415. One incident documented by that account in March showed Quinn being handcuffed by police while screaming obscenities at one cop. "We heard there was someone throwing chairs at UN Plaza," the account's owner says on the video. "Honestly the first thing I thought was 'Is it Walker?'" And, it was.



A week earlier in March 2025, Quinn was seen in another video climbing out of a window of the National Hotel on Market Street onto the awning of a store below, all while police waited to arrest him — and that video also showed a still image of someone who appeared to be Quinn carrying a dog in a choke hold through UN Plaza.

A video posted to Twitter in September 2021 appears to show Quinn as well, with the poster of the video saying that they had been assaulted by Quinn that day, and another reply tweet saying they were assaulted by him also and he failed to show up for a court date.

Arrest records for Quinn show that he has a ton of previous vandalism arrests in San Francisco dating back to 2015. The extensive rap sheet includes charges of battery, malicious mischief to vehicles, possession of drug paraphernalia, and assault with a deadly weapon. Most recently, he was arrested for vandalism ($5000 or more) in both February and June 2025, and assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed dagger in March 2024.

The DA's office press release does not mention any of these previous arrests.

Police are continuing to investigate the Waymo vandalism incidents, and anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Previously: Video: SF Man Climbs on Top of Waymo, Beats It With His Belt, Eventually Smashes Windshield

Still image via surveillance/KTVU