Local:
- A shooting that occurred Tuesday evening on eastbound Highway 84 in Newark was reportedly a road-rage incident between two Tesla drivers. The shooting left one of the drivers injured. [KTVU]
- San Mateo County supervisors are looking to ban the sale of Whip-Its aka nitrous oxide canisters. [KPIX]
- Former SF city official Harlan Kelly, who is appealing his conviction on corruption charges as he serves time in prison, is apparently arguing bias because there were not any Black people on his federal grand jury. [KQED]
National:
- National Guard troops and imposing armored vehicles were seen lining prominent areas of Washington DC today. It's not clear what they're doing other than providing photo ops for Fox News. [New York Times]
- An appeals court has ruled that global health nonprofits can't challenge a president's decision to cut off their funding. The 2-1 decision came from a panel of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit now gives the Trump administration leeway to slash whatever programs it likes, even if they are already funded by Congress. [New York Times]
- Taylor Swift went on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast to announce her next album release date (October 3). It's called The Life of a Showgirl, and it's her 12th studio album. [CNN]
Video:
- Bobcat Goldthwait, then still going by Robert Goldthwait, was already doing standup on the SF comedy circuit in the 1980s when he was hired to host this weird local music video show called "San Francisco Hot Rock," circa 1984. As you can see, he was already perfecting his uniquely scream-y, awkward comedy persona.