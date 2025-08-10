The decades-long tradition of commuting across the Bay Bridge with random strangers is officially back after pausing during COVID. Camille Bermudez, the organizer behind the revival, announced the carpool will launch Tuesday at one Oakland location.

As SFist reported, Bermudez and other volunteers began spreading the word at the end of June about the relaunch with the aim of getting it up and running in time for the estimated 332,000 workers mandated to return to the office this fall. Additionally, as the Oaklandside reports, the Clean Air Vehicle Decal program giving solo electric vehicle drivers access to carpool lanes ends in October.

“ So all those single drivers that have the EVs will then be back to those long commuting hours again,” she told the Oaklandside. “Add toll increases, public transportation increases, and I think it’s set up for a great time for casual carpool to come back now. And people want it.”

As KQED reports, Bermudez initially hoped to launch three pick-up locations on Tuesday, but due to constraints, she’s starting with the most popular one for now — the Lake Park parking lot at 533 Lake Park Avenue under the I-580 overpass in Oakland. Based on a survey the group conducted in July, 71 passengers and 24 drivers out of 501 respondents chose the Lake Park location.

“That was a good ratio for us to say this is a viable option and a viable location to start, so that it can sustain itself,” she told the Oaklandside. ”Unfortunately, right now we don’t have the bandwidth, the volunteers, or the funds to get the other two locations going.”

The Oaklandside notes that the group has upgraded its carpool protocols to modern standards, including advising riders and drivers to communicate masking preferences and payment expectations ahead of time. Bermudez also told the outlet she’s looking into funding to hire a security guard to monitor the carpool line.

Bermudez spoke to KQED of her fond memories commuting via Casual Carpool to high school in San Francisco with her dad from the East Bay, which has been a big motivation to bring it back. While previous efforts have failed, Bermudez told KQED the time is now “ripe for a revival.”

Image: Casual Carpool, Rockridge Business District, 2012; Sharon Hahn Darlin/Flickr

