- Wednesday marked the 80th anniversary of the dropping of the atom bomb on Hiroshima, which was commemorated with a ceremony at the Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco. Survivor Jack Dairiki, 95, spoke to KTVU about witnessing the bombing and its aftermath. [KTVU]
- SF Mayor Daniel Lurie's plans to reform the Dream Keeper initiative launched by Mayor London Breed has run into some trouble due to a competitive bidding process. Organizations that applied for funds are now being rescored under a new process, after objections were raised to the fact that not all the funds were going to help the Black community. [Chronicle]
- West Nile Virus is back on the public health radar in Solano County. [Bay Area News Group]
- When asked, most experts don't think that In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder's move to Tennessee will hurt the company's brand — but it could be setting up an eventual move of the company's headquarters out of California, which might be more damaging. [Bay Area News Group]
- Like he did, unsuccessfully, in his first term, President Trump is demanding that there be a new census in which undocumented immigrants are not counted. [New York Times]
- Trump is also calling on the CEO of Intel, Lip-Bu Tan, to resign after Republicans have raised concerns about his ties to China, which immediately caused the company's stock price to tumble this morning. [CNN]
- Trump's Office of Personnel Management is scrapping a policy that Elon Musk put in place requiring federal workers to email summaries of "five things" they accomplished each week to their superiors. [KTVU]
Top image: Photo via Gardens of Golden Gate Park