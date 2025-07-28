- San Francisco just tied for the wettest July on record on Sunday, with a small but measurable amount of rain falling from the morning fog for the third consecutive day. SF has only seen measurable rain for five days in July once before since records began in 1850, and with four days left in the month wet mornings looking to continue, 2025 may take the record. [Chronicle]
- A 71-year-old man was shot multiple times Sunday in what may have been a domestic dispute of some kind in Pleasanton, and he is in serious condition. A 50-year-old suspect was arrested, and was reportedly claiming self-defense. [ABC 7]
- A new study suggests that a major wildfire in Berkeley could result in gridlocked streets during an evacuation, leading to a recommendation that elderly people who can not evacuate on foot should "pre-evacuate" during times of high fire danger. [KPIX]
- Luke Sung, the chef at the center of that viral confrontation with a TikTok influencer last week, who has stepped away from his role at KIS Cafe, has now issued a public apology for his behavior. [KTVU]
- Amare Wear, a jewelry store on Chestnut Street in SF's Marina District, says they have been hit by burglars four different times in the last month. [KTVU]
- Tom Lehrer, a longtime UC Santa Cruz math professor and famed musical satirist whose music influenced Weird Al Yakovic, has died at age 97. [Associated Press]
- President Trump has just decided to give Russia less than two weeks to end its war in Ukraine, and we'll see how that goes. [New York Times]