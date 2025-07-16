Bring a bucket and a mop, because Splash brother and former Golden State Warrior Klay Thompson is apparently having a Hot Girl Summer of romantic involvement with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and the TMZ brigade is all over it.

Damn, Klay Thompson! The 13-year Warriors shooting guard who brought the Bay Area four NBA championships has moved on to the Dallas Mavericks, where his prospects look bright, with No 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg joining his team. But now Thompson’s prospects off the court are looking awfully bright too, as the Chronicle reports that Klay Thompson is now dating Megan Thee Stallion.



We come to this conclusion from a series of Instagram and Twitter posts, and KRON4 unpacks them all, saying that Thomspon “hard launches” his relationship with the rapper and singer-songwriter. But it was Megan who seems to have soft-launched the news, in the Instagram post above from a week ago, where many eagle-eyed observers noted that Klay Thompson is lounging poolside in the background.

Image via Instagram

The above post is a screenshot from an Instagram carousel that Thompson posted Monday, in which it is fair to assume that he is kissing Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion via Tik Tok! pic.twitter.com/ogLlWMuSvX — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) July 14, 2025

Megan herself also posted on Monday, though the above video may be considered NSFW because at one point she yells “My coochie is screamin!” In this video, Megan is unboxing a set of the viral hit toys Labubus with her staggeringly long fingernails (this goes on for seven minutes). She continuously refers to “Labubus that my man got me” and “I cannot believe my man got me these Labubus!” There is occasional dialogue with a man on whose lap Megan is sitting, and the man’s voice sure sounds like Klay Thompson.

The Labubus are referenced by the gathered paparazzi in the TMZ video above apparently taken Monday night, as one photographer yells “Did you open those Labubus, Megan? I know you did.” TMZ reports that the two dined together at New York City restaurant Carbone (or as TMZ diplomatically says in their headline, “YEAH, WE'RE CARBONE-ING!!!”). TMZ also notes that Carbone is a destination where celebrities go when they hope to be seen by paparazzi, indicating the two are intentionally now going public with this relationship.

And we hope it works out for both of them. Thompson will always be a fan favorite in the Bay Area thanks to all the memories he brought us. And as for Megan Thee Stallion, we remember when her 2023 Outside Lands set was performed just five days after Tony Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting her in the feet in July 2020. While it is not believed that Lanez and Megan were ever romantically involved, we’re still pleased as the sweetest pie that she’s found herself a good man.



