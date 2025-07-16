Local:
- Two members of the Trump administration are reportedly coming to the Bay Area to visit Alcatraz on Thursday, following through, at least for show, on Trump's absurd plan to reopen it. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, in a comment today, called it "the Trump Administration's stupidest initiative yet." [ABC 7]
- As part of a California Highway Patrol investigation report, an eerie photo has been released, taken by one of the built-in cameras on the Tesla Cybertruck that crashed last November in Piedmont killing three teens. The photo shows three of the crash victims just prior to getting into the car, and one of them is carrying what appears to be a 1.75L bottle of vodka. [KRON4]
- Activists seeking to have the city oust a prison operator from the site of the historic Compton’s Cafeteria Riot in the Tenderloin had a hearing today at the Board of Appeals, appealing a decision by the Planning Department to allow the transitional housing facility to remain at the address. [Mission Local]
- A seven-member musical collective, Oakland Rising, was invited to perform at the Kennedy Center, but only three of them have decided to make the trip, with the other expressing moral and political reservations since Trump's takeover of the institution. [Chronicle]
National:
- A very significant, 7.3M earthquake struck near the southern coast of Alaska this afternoon, triggering a tsunami warning for much of that coastal area, but not for California. [KTVU]
- Likely from the toilet this morning, Trump went off on Truth Social about the "Jeffrey Epstein Hoax," saying that "Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at," and complaining, "my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bullshit,' hook, line, and sinker." [CBS News]
- It hasn't yet formed into a tropical storm — it will be named Dexter if it does — but a disorganized mass of rain and thunderstorms is moving onto the Gulf Coast and could cause flooding in Louisiana, Florida, and elsewhere. [CNN]
Video:
- Below is the trailer for 1979's Escape From Alcatraz, the Clint Eastwood movie that Trump was likely watching on TV the weekend that he decided the decomissioned federal prison ought to be reopened.
Photo: Mauro Lima