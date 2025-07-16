Murder charges have now been filed against the 31-year-old Napa woman whose two children died in a solo vehicle crash in March in which she was allegedly driving under the influence.

The horrific crash happened on the morning of March 16, a Sunday, around 7:20 am. Yesica Barajas, 31, was driving her 2006 Nissan sedan on Highway 29 and crashed into a tree at the Imola Avenue off-ramp in Napa.

Both Barajas's children, a 9-year-old girl named Aalliyah and a 10-year-old boy named Damien, were in the backseat and died in the crash.

Authorities said Barajas had been speeding, and was "under the influence of substances" at the time of the crash, and arriving officers said they smelled marijuana at the scene and saw multiple cannabis vape cartridges in the crashed vehicle.

Barajas also reportedly had bloodshot, watery eyes. A Breathalyzer test done 90 minutes after the crash showed she had a blood alcohol level around 0.027%, which is below the legal limit of 0.08%.

She was charged with two felony counts of vehicular manslaughter, one felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug causing injury, and two felony counts of child abuse.

Now, as the Chronicle reports, the Napa County District Attorney has upgraded the manslaughter charges to second-degree murder. This follows a hearing at which Barajas appeared on Tuesday. The exact reason for the upgrade in charges was not given.

She has been held in custody since the crash, as the Napa Valley Register notes, on $1.5 million bail.