A Northern California wildfire that has been burning for two weeks now is just 5% contained, and has grown to nearly 12,000 acres, burning through Shasta National Forest, north of Lake Shasta.

The third-largest fire currently burning in California, the Green Fire, was sparked by a lightning strike on July 1 and has been burning through Shasta National Forest ever since. The fire continues to blanket the area north of Redding with smoke, and while Lake Shasta has remained open for recreational boaters, the smoke moved south over the weekend and air quality has been deemed hazardous.

As Bay Area News Group reports, in addition to thick smoke moving over the city of Redding, the area is under a heat advisory through 11 pm Monday.

The Green Fire had burned around 11,766 acres as of Monday morning and is still just 5% contained. Evacuations have been ordered in about 110 square miles of the sparsely populated forest.

Map via Cal Fire

The fire began near Lake Shasta's Pit River arm, on the reservoirs eastern edge.

Fire season got off to an early start this year, even if you do not count the massive January wildfires in Los Angeles.

Still the largest fire burning in the state is the Madre Fire in San Luis Obispo County, which has burned over 80,000 acres since being sparked on July 2. That fire is now 86% contained.

Also currently burning in the far northern part of the state is the Orleans Complex fire, which began on July 9 and has burned over 7,300 acres in Del Norte and Siskiyou counties.