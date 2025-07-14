A Castro District Walgreens manager who took matters into his own hands and punched a shoplifter, which ended up cutting the shoplifter’s eye, has been found guilty of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Remember that wild story from this past March where the manager of the Castro Walgreens reportedly stabbed a shoplifter in the eye? Well, as more information has come to light, the store manager technically did not stab the shoplifter in the eye, though it certainly had the same effect. According to a new statement from the SF District Attorney’s Office that Walgreens manager punched the shoplifter “in the face with a key protruding from his knuckles,” which injured the shoplifter’s eye.

The 5 am March 18 incident is seen in the video below, after the shoplifter tried to steal a bottle of shampoo, the manager wrangled the shampoo back, but the shoplifter was determined to mill about the front of the Walgreens, until key-punched by the Walgreens manager.

VIDEO: Walgreens employee allegedly STABS shoplifter in the eye after confrontation turns into a violent fight on Castro Street outside the City's only 24 hour Walgreens. Castro and 18th Street. The Walgreens employee was arrested a short time later. pic.twitter.com/NIsYvCEkY8 — FriscoLive415 (@friscolive415) March 19, 2025



The reason we have a new statement from the DA’s office today is because that Walgreens manager was just found guilty of assault, according to KRON4. The 46-year-old Walgreens manager Guang Hong was technically found guilty of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

“Although I understand the frustration and anger in the community, violence is unacceptable and only makes matters worse,” SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. “My office takes all crime seriously and is working in partnership with law enforcement to ensure those who engage in criminal behavior are held accountable and face consequences to protect the safety of the public and to restore the public’s faith in the criminal justice system and the rule of law.”

Some might complain that the Walgreens manager is being prosecuted and the shoplifter is not, but that’s not true. The shoplifter has been charged with petty theft and battery. Though that individual’s name has not been released, and their medical condition since the assault has not been made public.

The Walgreens manager Hong is currently out of custody, and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.

Image: @friscolive415 via Twitter