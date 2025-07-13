Across California, advocates are supporting immigrants at risk of detention by attending court, monitoring ICE activity, helping with legal paperwork, and assisting families with online hearing requests.

As KQED reports, court accompaniment is one of the most immediate and effective tools for supporting immigrants. Volunteers attend hearings, offer administrative support, and stay alert of ICE activity. If someone is detained, the volunteer will contact a legal team or a rapid response network — often quickly enough to intervene. In one recent case, a volunteer observed ICE agents detaining someone outside a Sacramento courtroom and was able to identify the individual and contact support. A pro bono lawyer arrived, and the man was released later that day.

Organizations like NorCal Resist and La Raza Centro Legal train volunteers on how to safely and effectively participate in accompaniment work. No legal experience is needed, just a willingness to learn, listen, and be present. In some cases, accompaniment can also help court staff and judges feel more accountable when proceedings are under observation.

Lawyers are also working to reduce the need for in-person court appearances by filing motions to move hearings online using the WebEx platform. Any applicant can request this by submitting a "Motion to Change Hearing Format" to their court. While not guaranteed, these requests are more likely to be granted if they include a reason — such as difficulty with transportation or caregiving responsibilities. Here's a PDF guide. Local nonprofits often assist with the process, and bilingual volunteers are especially helpful.

Counties throughout the Bay Area have rapid-response, 24-hour hotlines, with volunteers verifying reports of ICE activity, dispatching legal help, and working with families if someone is detained. San Francisco’s hotline is 415-200-1548 and Alameda 510-241-4011. The full list is here.

If a loved one has been detained by ICE, KQED has a guide on how to search the federal detainee database, contact field offices, or call detention facilities. Advocacy groups like Freedom for Immigrants also help families navigate the system.

Additionally, as Broke-Ass Stuart writes, businesses can post “No ICE Access” signs in nonpublic areas, helping workers understand their rights and signaling that warrantless enforcement is not allowed inside. They don’t guarantee safety, but they do make it more challenging for ICE to operate unnoticed. The signs were adapted by a Redditor from the original United Farm Workers version.

As Teen Vogue reports, some groups are also focusing on spreading the ACLU's Know Your Rights materials — flyers, posters, and videos that explain how to respond during an ICE encounter, in multiple languages — aimed at helping counter misinformation, ease panic, and empower community members.

Finally, digital projects like The ICE List and the BlockICE app enable volunteers to contribute from their computers or phones by researching agents, translating reports, and organizing data. These tools help track enforcement patterns, document abuses, and share critical information with those affected. Anyone can submit photos, documents, or tips — and all contributions are reviewed before being published.

