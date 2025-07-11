Details on the new project from the Lord Stanley team, Osito's chef Seth Stowaway has launched a dining club, and the Chronicle reviews two reopened classic SF restaurants, all in This Week in Food.

One of the bigger food-news items this week is about the previously announced new project from the Lord Stanley team, husband and wife Carrie and Rupert Blease, and their friend and collaborator, Tommy Halvorson, coming to the former Serpentine space in Dogpatch (2495 Third Street). The name, we now learn via the Chronicle, is Wolfsbane, and the Bleases tell the paper that they are indeed going to bring back some favorite dishes from Lord Stanley, including a starter plate of onion petals and sherry vinegar, buttermilk cabbage with sea urchin, and "pain au jus," which is sourdough bread served with a red-wine sauce for dipping. Rupert Blease also talks about serving "a heritage hen baked inside of a sourdough loaf," which will be cut open and served tableside with truffle and consommé. One major difference from Lord Stanley is that Wolfsbane will have a full bar and cocktail program. They're aiming for a fall opening.

Tablehopper alerts us to former Osito chef Seth Stowaway's new dining club, which is a return to form for the live-fire chef who had previously run a pop-up and dining club situation prior to opening the Michelin-starred Osito three years ago. The plan is to host four dinners per month, now through December, with ten guests per night, and members of his dining club get first dibs, as well as access to booking Stowaway for private events at home.

Up on Polk Street next to the Cinch Saloon, there is a new Mediterranean/Syrian restaurant called Karam, as Tablehopper reports. It's in the former El Capitan Taqueria space (also formerly Miller’s East Coast Deli, at 1725 Polk), serving a variety of hot and cold mezze, shawerma wraps, and some unique-to-SF things like Lebanese-style jawanih chicken wings, served with hot sauce-soaked fries on top.

Prize-winning local pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani posted to Instagram this week that he is on a break from pizza-making due to a recent shoulder surgery. "I didn’t think I would be in so much pain," Gemignani writes. "33 years of making and cooking pizzas takes a toll on your body. Bad rotator, torn bicep, bone spurs, calcified shoulder and something called frozen shoulder was bugging me so bad that I decided to get surgery." He adds that "Other than my honeymoon I don’t think I have been away from making pizzas this long," and he hopes to be back in the kitchen at Tony's Pizza Napoletana and Capo's in a couple of months.

Also, Malaysian-Chinese and Australian chef and cookbook author Tony Tan is doing a rare pop-up and cookbook signing in Oakland on August 14. It's a walk-in-only event at the cocktail bar Viridian, as Tan is on tour promoting his latest book, Tony Tan’s Asian Cooking Class. The book is described as a "deeply personal collection spanning Malaysian, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Singaporean, and Thai classics filtered through Tony’s signature lens of refined technique and multicultural depth." And dishes from the book will be available at the pop-up, which will be happening from 6:30 to 10 pm.

And while it's not exactly a full review of either, MacKenzie Chung Fegan filed a joint review of the reopened Izzy's Steaks and Chops, and North Beach Restaurant, noting how, in both cases, "what’s old is new again" and nostalgia reigns supreme. She praises the interior and vibes at Izzy's, noting some "dynamite potatoes au gratin" and the made-to-order crullers for dessert. And the "Pastas and braised meats are a good bet" at North Beach Restaurant, where the new chef hails from Emilia-Romagna, including the osso bucco and tagliatelle Bolognese.

Photo by Molly DeCoudreaux via Seth Stowaway