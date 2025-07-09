Antioch 15-year-old Tyrell Washington was visiting SF’s Bayview District on July 4 to be with friends and family. He was among five people shot at a block party there, and he’s the only one who did not survive.

Tyrell Devon Amir Washington would have turned 16 years old on Friday, and would have started 11th grade next month. But instead, his friends and loved ones will mourn his death. The 15-year-old Antioch resident was among five people who were shot on the evening of July 4 at a Bayview District block party in San Francisco, and KTVU reports that Washington died at the scene of the shooting.

Washington was apparently in the Bayview to visit his grandmother, who lives there, with a planned evening trip to watch fireworks at a block party on Harbor Road. He attended that evening block party, though gunfire broke out as part of a dispute that Washington apparently had nothing to do with.

"He was at the wrong place at the wrong time and got hit in the crossfire along with other people," his cousin Lakisha Pettus told KTVU. “My cousin didn't deserve that. He was a good kid. To know him was to love him.”

SFPD confirms that five people were shot in the incident, two minors and two adults in addition to Washington. But the 15-year-old Washington is the only victim who did not survive, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has established a GoFundMe for Tyrell Washington’s funeral costs. “He had just received his driver’s permit and a brand new car — something he was so excited about,” the GoFundMe campaign says. “Tyrell had already earned all of his high school credits and didn’t need to attend summer school. He was focused, motivated, and full of potential.”

This was San Francisco's 12th homicide of the year to date.

