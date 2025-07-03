If you see illegal fireworks this weekend, they are almost certainly from one of about 13 perfectly legal fireworks stores in Nevada. And a look at these stores’ Yelp pages shows that almost all of their reviews are from California residents.

You wouldn’t know it from the way San Francisco sounds at night this time of year, but all forms of fireworks are illegal in the state of California, unless handled by a licensed professional. Yet we seem to know where these illegal fireworks are coming from.

A report from an SF Civil Grand Jury last year stated that “The San Francisco firework explosions booming around the city are more likely‬‭ from fireworks that are illegal in California but which are for sale in the neighboring state of‬‭ Nevada.” A similar state report from 2024 concludes that “Most informed estimates suggest that the thirteen stores immediately across the [Nevada-California] border account for at least 60 to 70 percent of the illegal fireworks used in California.” So yes, people are driving to Nevada to stock up on fireworks that are perfectly legal there, though completely illegal here.

A look at this Google Search map of “Nevada fireworks stores” shows that golly, a whole lot of these stores are concentrated right at the Nevada border! The Chronicle looks into the practice of Californians smuggling fireworks in from Nevada, with a focus on a legal fireworks shop in Schurz, Nevada, called Bad Jack’s Fireworks.

“You walk in the store, and it’s like a Walmart but all fireworks,” a Bay Area shopper who identified himself simply as Trevor told the Chronicle. “Probably 75% of the people in the store were from California.”

Bad Jack’s is not the only one. A Wadsworth, Nevada store with the misleading name Pyramid Lake Tribal Enterprises has lines stretching out the door. The Yelp photos from another Wadsworth store called I-80 Smoke Shop and Camping make it clear that cigarettes and camping gear are certainly not their primary line of business. And much like those other two shops, the Yelp reviews for Bad Jack’s are written almost entirely by California customers.

We don’t know if big recent SF fireworks busts, like last week’s stolen U-Haul full of fireworks in the Bayview, are all explosives smuggled in from Nevada. Certainly some are probably from China. But it’s pretty difficult for law enforcement to stop the flow of a product that can simply be bought right across the state line in Nevada.

Some officials seem resigned that this flow on Nevada fireworks cannot be stopped, and just urge people to be as careful as possible with the explosives. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Phil Hallworth told the Chronicle that people should “just use some common sense. Keep a water hose handy, or a bucket. Never be afraid to call 911, if you see someone using illegal fireworks or if a fire does happen.”

