The first of what will sadly likely not be the last local stories this weekend about casualties stemming from illegal fireworks arrives out of Hayward, where two people are reportedly in critical condition from fireworks exploding inside a home.

Back-to-back explosions reportedly occurred on the 27000 block of Mandarin Avenue in Hayward Thursday at 12:18 pm. Officers from the Hayward Police Department went to the block after a 911 call about a house fire.

As the department explains in a release, officers quickly "located an adult male suffering from injuries consistent with a fireworks-related explosion." And, while the officers were at the home, a second explosion occurred, leading to an evacuation of the property.

Two individuals were subsequently hospitalized, including the first man found by officers, and both are listed in critical conditions.

Firefighters arrived and contained the resultig fire from the explosions to a garage.

"Preliminary findings suggest the suspected manufacturing of illegal fireworks or explosives may have occurred at the residence," the police said.

The Alameda County Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit has been in called to assist with the safe removal of any explosives or devices.

Illegal fireworks remain a rampant problem — and a delight for some — all across the Bay Area during July Fourth celebrations. And while police departments try to deter the use of the fireworks by publicizing arrests — like these two last week — the use of illegal fireworks, largely bought easily and brought in from Nevada, is exremeley widespread.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hayward Police Department at 510-293-7000.

Photo by Stephen Mature/Getty Images