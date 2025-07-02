Friday’s three-vehicle crash in Albany that killed delivery driver Daniel Alejandro Oliva Morales has been deemed a DUI, and a 34-year-old El Cerrito man is being charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

We woke last Friday to the heartbreaking news that a DoorDash delivery driver was killed in a 3:45 am three-car accident in Albany, shutting down parts of I-80 and I-580 for much of that morning’s commute. Initial reports were that the driver of a Toyota Camry was driving recklessly and collided with both a big rig, and a Hyundai Elantra bring driven by delivery driver Daniel Alejandro Oliva Morales. Morales’s Hyundai was forced off an overpass and landed on its roof below, killing Morales. There were DoorDash delivery bags strewn about the scene, so we assumed Morales was driving for DoorDash at the time he was killed.

A person in a silver Hyundai died Friday morning on the freeway near the Albany area in a crash that involved three vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol and witnesses. https://t.co/qQl5BOowOb — KTVU (@KTVU) June 27, 2025



Not so. Follow-up reporting from KTVU reveals that Morales had two jobs, and at the time was driving to his early morning shift as an Amazon delivery driver at a Richmond warehouse when the driver of the Toyota Camry slammed into him.

And the Bay Area News Group reports that the California Highway Patrol says the Toyota Camry driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged 34-year-old El Cerrito resident Emmanuel Gonzalez Mendoza with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the victim whose life was tragically cut short by this senseless act," Alameda County Ursula Jones Dickson said in a statement to KTVU, adding that Mendoza had an "excessive amount of alcohol in his system."

I’ve learned Emmanuel Gonzalez Mendoza,34,charged by @AlamedaCountyDA w/gross vehicular manslaughter while intox. in crash of his Toyota Camry that sent Hyundai Elantra off I-80 near Buchanan in Albany, killing Daniel Alejandro Oliva Morales,40,(pic) married dad of 3. @CHPoakland pic.twitter.com/wbDYEWE2vr — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 30, 2025



As for the late 40-year-old father of three Daniel Alejandro Oliva Morales, his wife Erika Aguirre told KTVU, "He would never drink, no drugs, no nothing," and that "He didn’t deserve what happened to him."

Morales’s family has started a GoFundMe for the family’s expenses. “Daniel, affectionately known as ‘El Patojo,’ was a kind and friendly soul, deeply loved by all who knew him,” says a statement on that GoFundMe campaign. “Daniel leaves behind his wife and three young children. In this time of unimaginable grief, we are humbly seeking support to help cover funeral expenses and assist his family as they navigate this profound loss."

Image: GoFundMe