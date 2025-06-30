A San Francisco man stands accused of randomly attacking a fellow bar patron last week at a Divisadero bar, and the suspect is himself a bartender who was not working as one at the time.

The attack happened last Tuesday around 1:30 am in the men's restroom at The Fishbowl Bar & Grill at Divisadero and Pine streets. As the SF Standard reports from witness statements, a bartender at The Snug on upper Fillmore, Taylor "TJ" Vindigni, was getting a drink with a friend at the Fishbowl after his shift.

Vindigni had gone to the restroom and was reportedly washing his hands when a random stranger who had been sitting at the other end of the bar from him came close, said "Why are you such a fucking problem?" and allegedly stabbed in the neck with a box-cutter, slashing his throat from ear to ear.

The attacker fled the scene with the knife, but reportedly left behind a pair of brass knuckles — apparently he may have been looking for a fight?

Police later arrested 43-year-old Patrick Hamer for the crime, locating him on Valencia Street. Hamer is apparently also a bartender, and was reportedly an employee at Clooney's Pub — though is no longer — and a LinkedIn profile for someone with that same name shows bartending stints at Town Hall, Oro, and at Oracle Park.

Friends say that Vindigni did not know his attacker in any way.

Records at the San Francisco County Jail show that Hamer is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

It appears he was arrested two days after the alleged attack, on Thursday, and charges have not yet been formally filed.

Fellow Snug employees posted a hospital bed photo of Vindigni, who remains hospitalized in the ICU, on a GoFundMe page. It has raised over $20,000 so far to "help cover medical expenses, time away from work, and whatever support he needs to fully recover."

The Snug also now has a cocktail on the menu, The Big G, with all proceeds going to Vidnigni.