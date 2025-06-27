After some social media video showed a boat in Discovery Bay seeming to intentionally plow into a Jet-Ski and other boats Sunday, two suspects have been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The Chronicle had the news Monday of a boat seeming to intentionally ram into a Jet-Ski, plus several other boats, in an incident that reportedly took place at around 8:45 pm Sunday night at the Discovery Bay Marina. Some on-the-spot video is seen below, wherein the aggressor boat has about nine or ten people on it, and appears to be targeting the Jet-Ski rider in pretty menacing fashion.

This is one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen



Boat full of people chases down jet ski and runs them over



My phone died before the boat rammed into a bunch of parked boats and hit the jet skier — I didn’t see the condition of the rider



Absolute madness pic.twitter.com/hPIdOChYXY — Brad (@Graham_SFN) June 23, 2025



It gets worse, as we see in the video from Contra Costa News below. The boats completely plow into a Jet-Ski rider (which may or may not be the same rider), as well as numerous other boats.



KPIX spoke to an eyewitness of the incident. "It was insane. It was like out of a movie," Katie Hernandez told that station. "I thought somebody was going to die that night. I really did.”

And after the collisions, Hernandez says that “The boat just sped off, full speed, out of here. High tailed it.”

But now KRON4 says that on Thursday, two men were arrested for the boat-rage incident. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s identified the arrested suspects as 33-year-old Erick Garcia and 34-year-old Danny Garcia, both Oakley residents. Moreover, deputies said the boat has been abandoned in Stockton.

The younger Garcia was arrested on a traffic stop, the older Garcia was arrested when a search warrant was served on his home.

According to an updated report on KPIX, both were charged with assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, and vandalism resulting in damage of $400 or more. They were both booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and are being held on $95,000 bail.

While arrests have been made, this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information, or even more video of the incident, is asked to reach out to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Services Unit at (925) 383-4906.

Image: @Graham_SFN via Twitter