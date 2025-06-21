- A new Civil Grand Jury report warns that Sonoma County is still dangerously unprepared for large-scale evacuations during fires or floods. The report cites inadequate evacuation routes, delayed planning, unreliable emergency communications, and a lack of urgency from officials as key risks to public safety. [KQED]
- A Southern California man, Arturo Hermosillo, says he was violently dragged from his van and arrested by federal agents while filming an immigration raid in the town of Pacoima on Thursday. Hermosillo, who was later released, faces possible charges for allegedly interfering with agents. [KTLA]
- A longtime San Jose police officer has been jailed without bail after allegedly firing his gun while drunk inside a Morgan Hill apartment and is facing a separate child abuse charge in Monterey County. Prosecutors say Officer Timothy Faye, 51, grabbed his fiancée’s 8-year-old daughter by the hair days before the shooting incident. [Mercury News]
- BART and other local transit agencies are pushing for a regional sales tax increase to cover mounting deficits, despite receiving billions in state and federal aid since the pandemic. Critics argue BART’s growing payroll and declining ridership reflect poor fiscal management, with employee costs up 32% since 2019 while boardings dropped 57%. [East Bay Times]
- One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Friday evening in Fremont, prompting police to shut down part of Mission Boulevard and surround a nearby home during the investigation. [NBC Bay Area]
- The NAACP threatened to sue Elon Musk’s xAI earlier this week, alleging the company’s Memphis data center is operating dozens of methane gas turbines without permits, worsening local air pollution. [Reuters]
