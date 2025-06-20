The protest and march down Market Street last Saturday was mostly peaceful for the 'No Kings' day demonstration in SF. But at least one frustrated driver not only tried to drive through the marchers, but also allegedly hit an elderly marcher and ran over their foot.

The incident happened last Saturday, June 14, and 44-year-old Hauwei Lien was driving his 2025 Tesla Model Y when he encountered the 'No Kings' march, which drew tens of thousands in a march from Dolores Park down Market Street to Civic Center. At the intersection of Laguna and Market, Lien allegedly tried to drive through the protest to get across Market and was stopped by a 69-year-old marcher who put his hands on the hood of Lien's car.

According to the SF District Attorney's Office, Lien accelerated into the victim, knocking the man onto the hood of the Tesla, where he held on as Lien continued to drive forward. "Allegedly, Mr. Lien accelerated away [down Guerrero Street], then braked suddenly to throw the victim from the hood," prosecutors write. "With the victim still halfway on the hood but with his feet on the ground, Mr. Lien allegedly accelerated and swerved sharply to throw the victim from his car, running over the victim's foot in the process."

The victim suffered two broken toes, and got a large gash on his forehead.

Mr. Lien was arrested and reporedly pleaded not guilty at an arraignment on Wednesday. At the request of the DA's office, he's being held without bail, and a bail review motion is set to be heard on June 23.

This remains an open investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, starting the message with "SFPD." You may remain anonymous.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, police in Petaluma are investigating an incident during last Saturday's protests in which a pickup truck allegedly tried to drive through a group of pedestrians at a crosswalk.

Top image: A protester holds a sign during a May Day demonstration and march at San Francisco City Hall on May 01, 2025 in San Francisco, California. More than a thousand May Day labor rallies were held in cities throughout the country today. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)