Someone managed to drive their Tesla Model S into the middle of Alta Plaza Park in Pacific Heights overnight and left it there.

It's not clear when the blue Tesla arrived in the park. Posting at around 9:30 am Thursday, a Redditor had photos and quipped, "I am begging the Tesla bros to lay off the ketamine."

The Chronicle also documented the curious and likely unplanned parking incident, noting that as of 7:50 am, it already had a parking ticket — a mere $110 for parking on a sidewalk. And a passerby had also left a dog-poop bag on its windshield as well.

One would need to be fairly blind, or quite inebriated, to mistake the park's central pedestrian walkway for a legal parking spot.

It seems reasonable to assume that the owner of this Tesla lives somewhere in the nearby environs of Pac Heights.

Maybe this will be how they get out of the park?

Stay tuned, as this is a developing story.

Photo via tayz0r9/Reddit