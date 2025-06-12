The Los Angeles ICE raids are spreading northward in California, with new workplace raids targeting immigrant farmworkers now taking place along the Central Coast and the San Joaquin Valley, and employees are terrified to go to work.

As another day of Trump's mass deportation attempts dawned on Thursday, Trump took to his beloved Truth Social to post a word-salad self-own that basically admits these ICE raids are fucking up the economy. “Our Great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking good, long time workers away from them, with these jobs being almost impossible to replace,” Trump posted. So yeah, the raids are having a negative effect on the economy, by Trump's own admission.

Step 1: Trump creates a problem

Step 2: Blames it on Joe Biden, who isn’t even president

Step 3: Posts a rant about his solution — which doesn’t actually offer a solution



Yes, our country and economy rely on immigrants. How is he just figuring that out? pic.twitter.com/Qp5cH132Hd — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 12, 2025



According to a Wednesday report on KPIX, the administration claims that all of this ICE raid-ing has brought 330 immigrants into custody since Friday, and that “a third of those detained had criminal convictions.” So basically, all of this disruption just to catch about 100 criminals, and two-thirds of the people caught up in this dragnet were not criminals.



Yet the sweeps continue. The video above is from a reported 6 am Tuesday ICE raid at a produce farm in the Southern California community of Oxnard, leaving that community gripped in fear and outrage.

"These actions are completely unjustified and harmful. They create chaos and distress in our community without contributing much to public safety," Oxnard Mayor Luis McArthur told Glendale’s KABC. “The individuals affected by these operations, they're not criminals. They are hardworking families who make meaningful contributions to our local economy and to our greater community.”

And the raids are apparently making their way north. The Fresno Bee reported Thursday morning that ICE agents have been spotted along the Central Coast and the San Joaquin Valley, notably in rural areas of Tulare, Fresno and Ventura counties.

A new KPIX segment says the fears of ICE showing up and dragging farmworkers away have spread to Monterey and San Mateo counties, and the people who work on farms there. “They don’t know how to decide on going to work or staying home,” United Farm Workers Foundation spokesperson Mari Cruz told KPIX. “It’s scary. I either go to work and get money to feed my family, but I risk getting caught and then not seeing my family again. So it’s pretty scary.”

The fact that ICE needs to raid workplaces, and haul away workers who are on duty, pretty obviously shows the lie in the claim that these people are violent criminals. They're at work! How can they be busy doing crimes?

But ICE apparently needs to lower their standards on who they arrest, just to meet the quotas that Trump is apparently demanding. And it's an incredibly expensive undertaking that's catching very few criminals, and adds another unpredictable risk for the larger agriculture industry.

Image: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrest 67 people suspected of going onto the 101 freeway as protests continue in Los Angeles following days of clashes with police after a series of immigration raids, on June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Protests escalated after President Donald Trump authorized military forces to protect federal property against the wishes of city and state officials who say that the Los Angeles police have the expertise and decades of experience to handle large protest crowds. National Guard troops have so far played no role in quelling violence in the streets, according to Mayor Bass, but are stationed to guard federal buildings. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)