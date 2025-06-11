While President Trump has a phenomenally wasteful $45 million military parade planned for his birthday Saturday, SF, Oakland, the Bay Area, and the whole country will be taking to the streets themselves for a nationwide “No Kings” protest.

You’ve perhaps heard that President Trump is planning a $45 million military parade in Washington, DC for his birthday Saturday, a date that does happen to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army. But considering that the Bay Area has been protesting like hell against Trump all week, you will not be surprised to learn we will have protests against Trump simultaneous to that parade.

In fact, Nearly 2,000 protests against Trump are scheduled nationwide on Saturday, as KTVU reports that the “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration Saturday are taking place all over the country.

The above map from the No Kings website indicates we’ve got a pretty impressive number of rallies happening. And you’ve got to respect the website creator for leaving the name "Gulf of Mexico” intact there at the bottom of the map.

Looking at the Bay Area, we see two San Francisco No Kings protests scheduled for Saturday (10 am at Ocean Beach, and 11:30 am at Dolores Park). There is of course also a protest scheduled for Berkeley, as well as Oakland, and KPIX says that “Over 80 protests are scheduled for the Bay Area.” You can enter your zip code on this map to find the protest closest to to.

"The 'No Kings' mobilization is a direct response to Donald Trump's self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there's no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools," No Kings organizers said.

This being mid-June, Saturday’s protests do coincide with some cities’ Juneteenth and Pride celebrations. Organizers have been mindful of this. In Atlanta, the protest is set to wrap in time for that city’s Juneteenth celebrations the same day. And in Boston, whose Pride is this weekend, organizers have partnered with Boston Pride for the very amusing No Kings But Yaaas Queen! march promoted below.

