A fatal one-car crash this weekend at the border of the Portola and Bayview neighborhoods took the life of the driver who was in his 30s, while a dog who was in the car with him suffered serious injuries.

The driver of a white Dodge Challenger flipped his car and was killed in the crash shortly before noon Saturday, according to the Chronicle. The accident was just off Highway 101, right at the border of the Portola and Bayview districts at Mansell Street and San Bruno Avenue, and a dog traveling with the man in the vehicle also suffered serious injuries.

According to SF Fire Department investigators, the vehicle was traveling southbound on 101, but turned off on the Paul Avenue exit and lost control, causing the vehicle to flip. The driver was already dead by the time first responders arrived at the scene.

That driver has not been identified, with Fire Department officials only identifying him as a man in his 30s.

California Highway Patrol officers arrived on the scene, and closed the Paul Avenue exit for a few hours Saturday. It was reopened by late Saturday afternoon.

The dog survived the crash, but was described as being seriously injured. That dog was taken in for medical attention by SF Animal Care and Control on Saturday. The dog’s current medical condition is unknown.

Image: Firefighters looking into a rolled over car window after a car accident at night. (Getty Images)