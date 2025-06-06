- A Pride event in Redwood City was marred by a hateful attack by two 13-year-olds. The teens threw fireworks into a group of people and shouted homophobic remarks as the event was being set up on Wednesday evening, causing minor injuries for one of the attendees, and both boys were taken into custody. [KPIX / Redwood City Pulse]
- The embattled healthcare provider at Santa Rita Jail in the East Bay, Wellpath, has reportedly settled a wrongful death claim for $2.5 million for the 2021 in-custody death of Maurice Monk. [East Bay Times]
- Mission District residents voted to keep 10 units of affordable housing in a project despite the fact that the new building would cast a shadow on a playground — progress! [Mission Local]
- A debate is on in Menlo Park over a proposal to turn three city-owned, downtown parking lots into hundreds of units of affordable housing, with some arguing that downtown businesses won't survive if the parking isn't there. [KPIX]
- This year's Pride Night game at Oracle may hit different, and the Giants are committed to showing their ally-ship amid weird political times. [Chronicle]
- We're in for some comfortable and pleasant weather today all around the bay, with 60s near the coast and 80s inland, and Saturday should be the same, with coastal fog in the morning. [KRON4]
- What if the whole Trump-Musk spat is just more political theater? What can we even believe anymore? (The Epstein comment, tho... how do you come back from that?) [New York Times]