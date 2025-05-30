Xitter had something of a meltdown Friday, with many users reporting a total outage on the platform in the US, India, and elsewhere.

Was Elon Musk just unhappy about the memes starting to spread about his drug use on his own platform, or is X/Twitter just having some legit technical problems lately? Who can say?!

But Xitter was down Friday for many users, and DownDetector was showing a major spike in outage reports on the platform as of 1 pm Pacific Time. This happened just about two hours after Musk made possibly his final appearance in the Oval Office, at least for a while, with his time as an unofficial presidential advisor coming to an official end. And it comes hours after the New York Times dropped a bombshell report detailing Musk's rampant drug use on the Trump campaign trail and possibly while he was launching DOGE and making Nazi salutes — all while the sober clowns in the Trump administration looked on and applauded.

For many users, the X home screen came up Friday afternoon with nothing in the feed — just the "Find some people and topics to follow now" section appearing.

The X Developer Platform status page showed a "Site-wide outage" as of 1:20 pm PT on Friday.

As the Times of India noted, the Xitter platform earlier experienced three different outage in the span of a week, including a significant outage two days ago.

Xitter was back online as of about 2:15 pm Pacific time, and Elon himself tweeted about 20 minutes earlier that the New York Times is "pure propaganda."