Another Planet Entertainment, the organizer of Outside Lands, announced a major new addition to this year's lineup on Tuesday, as well as the day-to-day lineups, just ahead of single-day tickets going on sale. Also, Vampire Weekend is planning two sets on Saturday.

The one and only Beck will be helping to kick off this year's Outside Lands, joining the lineup for Friday, August 8, with a performance backed by a symphony orchestra — officially billed as Beck with Symphony.

This will be a 10th gig for Beck in what was originally announced as a nine-city tour in March, in which he's accompanied "native orchestras" in each city. (So, presumably, members of the San Francisco Symphony will be put to work here? He has also performed with the Berkeley Symphony once already, at the Greek Theater last summer.) Per a release, the concerts with full orchestra backing are intented to "reimagine a body of work that includes hits and deep cuts from classic Beck works including the multi-platinum Odelay, world-tripping Mutations, somber and reflective Sea Change, and GRAMMY Album of the Year winner Morning Phase, plus a share of surprises."

Beck just performed last month in London at the Royal Albert Hall with the BBC Concert Orchestra. He will head to San Francisco following a San Diego show on July 29 that was originally the concluding stop on the North American leg of his tour.

Other Friday headliners are Doja Cat (who, we could guess, will be programmed opposite Beck on one of the two larger stages), DJ/producer John Summit, and Grammy winner Doechii. Also playing Friday are Thundercat and MARINA.

Tyler, the Creator and Vampire Weekend are headlining Saturday, August 9, along with Gracie Abrams, Gesaffelstein, and Ludacris. We're now told that Vampire Weekend plans to do two sets on Saturday, both an opening set on the Lands End Stage in the early afternoon, as well as a closing set that night — something that will likely mean more people trying to enter the festival early on Saturday.

And on Sunday, August 10, the headliners will be Hozier, Anderson.Paak & the Free Nationals, Glass Animals, and Jamie xx. Also playing Sunday are Big Freedia, Neal Francis, and Billie Eilish's brother and collaborator FINNEAS.

On Monday, we learned that Julien Baker and Torres had bowed out of Outside Lands due to a health issue, and it's not yet clear who may be added to the lineup in their stead.

See the complete daily lineups here.

Presales have begun for single-day tickets for Chase cardholders, and the general on-sale date is tomorrow, May 7, at 10 am. Three-day general admission tickets ($539) are still available, as are GA+ three-day passes ($799), but VIP three-day passes are now sold out and there is a waitlist.

The three-day ticket prices are going to go up soon.

Here's hoping for fewer yellowjackets in the park this year!

Top image: Beck performs with the BBC Concert Orchestra conducted by Edwin Outwater at the Royal Albert Hall on April 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)